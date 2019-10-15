Valdes-Scantling caught both his targets for 48 yards and also rushed once for nine yards in Monday night's 23-22 win over the Lions.

Valdes-Scantling was forced into a brief exit after getting his legs rolled up on during the first half, but emerged from halftime to reclaim his place in the lineup. The speedster's most notable contribution came on an impressive 46-yard, contested catch to start the fourth quarter, now giving MVS three receptions of at least 40 yards this season. Although he hasn't emerged as a high-volume target since Davante Adams (toe) has been sidelined, Valdes-Scantling at least made the most of his looks Monday and avoided a health scare that probably won't impact him ahead of Week 7's meeting with the Raiders.