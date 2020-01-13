Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Catches one pass in victory
Valdes-Scantling was targeted once and had one reception for eight yards in Sunday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.
Valdes-Scantling appeared to sit fourth on the depth chart at the wide receiver position heading into the playoffs, but he operated as the fifth receiver Sunday and took the field for just five offensive plays.
