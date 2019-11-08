Play

Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After kicking off the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions, Valdes-Scantling capped it off with a full showing. While his Week 10 opponent (the Panthers) have allowed wide receivers to post just 7.1 yards per target this season, the unit has otherwise yielded 180 receiving yards per game to the position, making Valdes-Scantling a decent enough play Sunday.

