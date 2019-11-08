Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Cleared for Week 10
Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
After kicking off the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions, Valdes-Scantling capped it off with a full showing. While his Week 10 opponent (the Panthers) have allowed wide receivers to post just 7.1 yards per target this season, the unit has otherwise yielded 180 receiving yards per game to the position, making Valdes-Scantling a decent enough play Sunday.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Gets 'limited' tag Thursday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Practice reps capped Wednesday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Held without catch in Week 9•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Enters Week 9 minus designation•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Another limited practice•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Limited in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...