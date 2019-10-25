Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Cleared to play
Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Valdes-Scantling upgraded to full practice participation Friday, while Davante Adams (toe) was a non-participant and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Valdes-Scantling should be ready to get back to his usual workload, after catching two of three targets for 133 yards and a touchdown on just 33 percent of snaps last week against the Raiders. He played at least two-thirds of the snaps on offense in each of the Packers' first six games.
