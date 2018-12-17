Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Continues playing bit role
Valdes-Scantling caught one pass for 12 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
Valdes-Scantling remained a non-factor for both the Packers and fantasy players, finishing with fewer than 50 yards from scrimmage for the sixth week in a row. He had a shot at a far bigger day, but was overthrown by quarterback Aaron Rodgers after beating his defender deep early in the fourth quarter. There's a chance he could get more involved the next two weeks with the Packers eliminated from playoff contention, but that seems a bit of a long shot at this point, given his production and the fact he was on the field for just 30.9 percent of the snaps in Sunday's contest.
