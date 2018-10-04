Valdes-Scantling has received the bulk of the reps with the first-team offense during practices Wednesday and Thursday and could have a significant role in Sunday's game against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

While Randall Cobb (hamstring) was sidelined in the Week 4 win over the Bills, Valdes-Scantling stepped in as the Packers' No. 3 receiver, logging a season-high 54 offensive snaps and finishing with one reception for 38 yards on three targets. The team's other starting wideouts, Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison, predictably commanded most of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' attention, but both receivers' statuses -- as well as Cobb's -- are on shaky ground heading into Sunday. Adams (hamstring), Allison (concussion) and Cobb were all listed as a non-participants in Thursday's practice, resulting in Valdes-Scantling being joined on the top unit by fellow rookies J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown. Valdes-Scantling is firmly ahead of both of those first-year wideouts on the depth chart, so he'll be the safest fantasy investment among the lot if one or more of Adams, Cobb and Allison are sidelined in Week 5.