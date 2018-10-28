Valdes-Scantling is expected to shift back to a reserve role Sunday against the Rams with both Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) active for the contest, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Valdes-Scantling has started each of the past three games while at least one of Cobb and Allison has been sidelined, registering 11 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets in that span. Despite that productive run, it appears Valdes-Scantling will be in store for a dramatic downturn in usage, as neither Cobb nor Allison is expected to face restrictions in their respective returns to action. As a result, it may be difficult for fantasy owners to justify holding the rookie, though Valdes-Scantling remains an intriguing option in dynasty leagues with Cobb bound for free agency this spring and not a lock to be retained.