Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Could have reduced role Sunday
Valdes-Scantling is expected to shift back to a reserve role Sunday against the Rams with both Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (hamstring) active for the contest, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Valdes-Scantling has started each of the past three games while at least one of Cobb and Allison has been sidelined, registering 11 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets in that span. Despite that productive run, it appears Valdes-Scantling will be in store for a dramatic downturn in usage, as neither Cobb nor Allison is expected to face restrictions in their respective returns to action. As a result, it may be difficult for fantasy owners to justify holding the rookie, though Valdes-Scantling remains an intriguing option in dynasty leagues with Cobb bound for free agency this spring and not a lock to be retained.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Big-play threat in win•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Starting again Monday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: In line for another start•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Makes good use of Week 5 start•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Earns second straight start•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Could have prominent role in Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...