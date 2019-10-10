Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Dealing with a few injuries
Valdes-Scantling was limited in Thursday's practice by hamstring and calf injuries, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, Valdes-Scantling has been active in all 21 possible games. The fact he fit in some reps is a good sign that he'll be available again Monday versus the Lions. Assuming he avoids the Packers' list of inactives, Valdes-Scantling is expected to serve as the team's No. 1 wide receiver with Davante Adams (toe) trending toward another absence.
