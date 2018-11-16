Valdes-Scantling brought in one of three targets for eight yards in the Packers' 27-24 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.

Considering Randall Cobb missed the contest with a hamstring injury, MVS' final line was considerably disappointing. That includes the target share, which ranked ahead of only Robert Tonyan, Lance Kendricks and Jimmy Graham, the latter which exited the game for good in the first half. Valdes-Scantling had been emerging in the offense over the prior five contests, so Thursday's downturn could simply be a one-game outlier. He'll look to bounce back in a key divisional battle versus the Vikings in Week 12, but with 10 days before that contest, it's also possible Cobb is ready to return by that point.