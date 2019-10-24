Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Downgrades to limited Thursday
Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Despite logging no practice reps last week, Valdes-Scantling still suited up this past Sunday against the Raiders, ripping off two catches (on three targets) for 133 yards and one touchdown while playing 33 percent of the offensive snaps. He was a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough before taking a step back Thursday, so his status will be one to monitor as the weekend approaches.
