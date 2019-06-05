Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Drawing praise from Rodgers
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Valdes-Scantling had a good spring and the second-year receiver has what it takes to be an every-down player, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
That's high praise from one of the league's best passers, not to mention great news for someone on a depth chart that's not completely settled under top dog Davante Adams. While Valdes-Scantling will need to continue his impressive play when the pads come on during training camp, the second-year receiver nonetheless appears to have taken advantage of his first full offseason program as a professional and he undoubtedly benefits from the fact Green Bay didn't sign or draft another noteworthy wideout. As it stands, his primary competition appears to be Geronimo Allison and Equanimeous St. Brown, though Jake Kumerow and J'Mon Moore could make a bid for playing time as well.
