Valdes-Scantling will earn a second consecutive start Sunday at Detroit with both Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring) inactive.

Valdes-Scantling has notched 66 snaps on offense the last two games, but the elevated workload has translated to only one catch (on four targets) for 38 yards and no touchdowns during that stretch. He'll be the clear No. 2 option Sunday, though, which should increase his exposure behind top wideout Davante Adams.