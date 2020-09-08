The Packers list Valdes-Scantling as their No. 3 receiver on their first unofficial depth chart heading into Sunday's season opener at Minnesota, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Though his chances of cracking a regular role in the Packers' three-receiver formations increased greatly after Devin Funchess opted out of the 2020 season, Valdes-Scantling still had to earn a starting role in training camp. He appears to have done just that, beating out Equanimeous and Malik Taylor for the No. 3 job. Even if Valdes-Scantling resumes handling the 60-plus-percent snap shares he routinely enjoyed in the first half of the 2019 season, he'll still likely be a tertiary option in the passing game behind top wideouts Davante Adams and Allen Lazard and running back Aaron Jones.