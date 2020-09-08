The Packers list Valdes-Scantling as their No. 3 receiver on their first unofficial depth chart heading into Sunday's season opener at Minnesota, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Though his chances of cracking a regular role in the Packers' three-receiver formations increased greatly after Devin Funchess opted out of the 2020 season, Valdes-Scantling still had to earn a starting role in training camp. He appears to have done just that, beating out Equanimeous and Malik Taylor for the No. 3 job. Even if Valdes-Scantling resumes handling the 60-plus-percent snap shares he routinely enjoyed in the first half of the 2019 season, he'll still likely be a tertiary option in the passing game behind top wideouts Davante Adams and Allen Lazard and running back Aaron Jones.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Packers remain hopeful•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Falls well short of expectations•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Catches one pass in victory•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Targeted seven times in Week 17•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: First reception since Week 12•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Snap count declines again•