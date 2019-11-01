Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Enters Week 9 minus designation
Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
After a pair of limited showings in practice to begin the week, Valdes-Scantling erased any concerns about his health by taking every rep in Friday's session. The 25-year-old should again have a role in the Packers' passing game in Week 9, but his snap and target counts could hinge on the potential return of top wideout Davante Adams (toe), who is being viewed as a game-time decision. Even while Adams has been out for the past four games, Valdes-Scantling has been a spotty contributor, catching only six balls for 203 yards, with 133 of those coming in Week 7.
