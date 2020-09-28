Valdes-Scantling caught just one of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 37-30 win over the Saints.

Davante Adams (hamstring) was unable to suit up for this primetime matchup, opening the door for either Valdes-Scantling or Allen Lazard to grasp the No. 1 wideout role. The latter was able to seize the opportunity, posting a monstrous 6-146-1 line. Aaron Rodgers is looking like his former MVP self again, so there should be enough balls to go around for all three of the Packers' top three receivers in most matchups. That said, it has become clear that Valdes-Scantling is third in the pecking order when all three starters are healthy. The 25-year-old's fantasy prospects would rise in a favorable matchup if Adams is forced to miss next Monday's matchup against the Falcons.