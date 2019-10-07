Valdes-Scantling caught one of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Cowboys.

The Packers' passing game didn't have much to do with Aaron Jones dominating the offense, but MVS still failed to do much with the volume he did get. He's now had two poor performances in a row since Davante Adams (toe) was injured, and Valdes-Scantling may not have earned enough trust from Aaron Rodgers yet to simply step into the team's No. 1 receiving role.