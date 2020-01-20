Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Falls well short of expectations
Valdes-Scantling finished with 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns over 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Valdes-Scantling started the season as the inherent No. 2 wide receiver behind Davante Adams, and the team expected big things out of the second-year pro after showing flashes of a deep threat in his rookie campaign. The 25-year-old was still good for a few deep balls, recording 17.4 yards per catch, but he slowly saw his playing time drop as the season went on. He posted just four catches for 32 yards over the final eight regular-season games, and he logged just six offensive snaps between two playoff contests. He ceded duties to Allen Lazard, Geronimo Allison and Jake Kumerow -- all undrafted free agents. Valdes-Scantling -- a 2018 fifth-round pick -- has two years remaining on his rookie contract, but he'll struggle to carve out a role in 2020. The Packers will likely have Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle) back in the fold, and they'll surely re-sign Lazard while Allison and Kumerow could be options as well. That's not to mention the likelihood they pick a receiver or two in the draft. MVS has the raw talent to retain a roster spot with a 4.37-second 40, but he'll need to show improvement this offseason.
