Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Finally tops 20 yards again
Valdes-Scantling caught five of nine targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Jets.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers tied his season high with 442 passing yards, and he was able to get Valdes-Scantling involved in the offense following an extended cold spell. The 24-year-old wide receiver preceded this effort with five consecutive games featuring fewer than 20 receiving yards in each, so we'd still exercise caution before plugging him in when the Lions come to town in Week 17.
