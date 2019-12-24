Play

Valdes-Scantling was targeted once and caught one pas for six yards in Monday's victory over the Vikings.

Valdes-Scantling caught his first pass since Week 12, but it went for minimal yardage and he was still on the field for just 11 offensive snaps. As has been the case, he remains only a depth option for the Packers at this time.

