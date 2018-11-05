Valdes-Scantling caught three passes (six targets) for 101 yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Patriots.

Valdes-Scantling got the start with Geronimo Allison (hamstring/groin) sidelined, parlaying the opportunity into his second 100-yard game over the last three weeks. Randall Cobb was able to return from injury (six targets), and his presence could cut into Valdes-Scantling's recent run of production. That said, the 2018 fifth-round pick is clearly ahead of fellow rookie Equanimeous St. Brown on the depth chart, and he is making a strong case to stick ahead of both Cobb and Allison even after the receiving corps returns to full health. MVS's big-play ability (21.1 yards per catch) and rising trust with Aaron Rodgers makes him an appealing deep-league option Sunday against the Dolphins, but those in standard and PPR formats should be wary of the potential drop in targets if Allison returns to action.

