Valdes-Scantling was not targeted in Sunday's victory over the Titans.
Valdes-Scantling played just as many snaps (41) as Allen Lazard and just six fewer than Davante Adams, but he was limited to decoy duty in Week 16. Valdes-Scantling has had his moments this season, and he racked up 85 yards and a score as recently as Week 14. However, he also finished without a reception in four of the Packers' last five contests, including the team's Week 12 victory over the Bears. Valdes-Scantling and the Packers will face the same Chicago team in their regular-season finale next weekend.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Shut out in Week 15•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Bounces back with strong Week 15•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Held catchless in second straight•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Not targeted in Week 12 win•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Suiting up Week 12•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Questionable after missed practice•