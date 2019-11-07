Play

Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Since going off for a season-best 133 receiving yards Week 7, Valdes-Scantling has hauled in just one of four targets for four yards over the last two games. He's been tending to ankle and knee injuries during that span, so there is a built-in excuse for his lack of production. No matter, Davante Adams (toe) is back in action, which should begin to free up Valdes-Scantling for deep shots once he gets healthier.

