Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Getting spot start Week 9
Valdes-Scantling will start for the inactive Geronimo Allison (hamstring/groin) during Sunday's game in New England, the Packers' official site reports.
Injuries to Randall Cobb and Allison have allowed Valdes-Scantling to burst onto the scene over the last four games. During that stretch, Valdes-Scantling has hauled in 13 of 25 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie's big-play ability has been on display as well, with four receptions of 20-plus yards and two of 40 or more yards en route to 19.5 YPC. On Sunday, Valdes-Scantling will be working in three-wide receiver sets with Davante Adams and Cobb against a Patriots defense that has given up 7.4 YPT and nine touchdowns to wideouts in eight contests this season.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Primed for key role again•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Outpaces Allison, Cobb in snaps•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Hauls in 40-yard touchdown•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Could have reduced role Sunday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Big-play threat in win•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Starting again Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...