Valdes-Scantling will start for the inactive Geronimo Allison (hamstring/groin) during Sunday's game in New England, the Packers' official site reports.

Injuries to Randall Cobb and Allison have allowed Valdes-Scantling to burst onto the scene over the last four games. During that stretch, Valdes-Scantling has hauled in 13 of 25 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie's big-play ability has been on display as well, with four receptions of 20-plus yards and two of 40 or more yards en route to 19.5 YPC. On Sunday, Valdes-Scantling will be working in three-wide receiver sets with Davante Adams and Cobb against a Patriots defense that has given up 7.4 YPT and nine touchdowns to wideouts in eight contests this season.