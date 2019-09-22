Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Goes deep on Denver
Valdes-Scantling caught six of 10 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-16 win over Denver.
Valdes-Scantling's biggest moment came during the game's opening drive when a Denver offsides gifted Aaron Rodgers a free play. Rodgers cranked one deep into the waiting arms of Valdes-Scantling for a 40-yard score. The play capped the Packers' best drive of the game as the team's two other touchdowns came on short fields caused by turnovers. The Packers continue to struggle to keep things going in the second half, though Valdes-Scantling's big-play ability, which led him to finishing 16th in the league with 15.3 yards per reception in 2018, remains valuable as he doesn't necessarily need sustained drives to produce results.
