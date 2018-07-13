Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Happy with progress

Valdes-Scantling is pleased with his progress learning the Packers' playbook, Mike Spofford of the team's official website reports.

With the depth chart open for competition behind 6-foot-1 Davante Adams and 5-foot-10 Randall Cobb (foot), the Packers drafted a trio of wideouts 6-foot-3 or taller, selecting Valdes-Scantling (Round 5), J'Mon Moore (Round 4) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Round 6). Moore may have been the first one drafted, but Valdes-Scantling's excellent speed (4.37 40) could make him a better fit as a field stretcher alongside possession targets Adams and Cobb. The battle for the No. 3 role also figures to include Geronimo Allison (ankle), Trevor Davis (hamstring) and Michael Clark (ankle). While he seems to be off to good start, Valdes-Scantling still has a lot of work to do during training camp and the preseason, with his spot on the roster far from assured.