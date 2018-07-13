Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Happy with progress
Valdes-Scantling is pleased with his progress learning the Packers' playbook, Mike Spofford of the team's official website reports.
With the depth chart open for competition behind 6-foot-1 Davante Adams and 5-foot-10 Randall Cobb (foot), the Packers drafted a trio of wideouts 6-foot-3 or taller, selecting Valdes-Scantling (Round 5), J'Mon Moore (Round 4) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Round 6). Moore may have been the first one drafted, but Valdes-Scantling's excellent speed (4.37 40) could make him a better fit as a field stretcher alongside possession targets Adams and Cobb. The battle for the No. 3 role also figures to include Geronimo Allison (ankle), Trevor Davis (hamstring) and Michael Clark (ankle). While he seems to be off to good start, Valdes-Scantling still has a lot of work to do during training camp and the preseason, with his spot on the roster far from assured.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB projections: Cool on Wilson
Heath Cummings specializes in detailed statistical analysis and just released his QB ranki...
-
Expectations: Projections for all 32
We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all h...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Hill
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy busts: Avoid Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts.
-
Sleepers: Target Cooper, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...