Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Hauls in 40-yard touchdown
Valdes-Scantling caught two of five targets for 45 receiving yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Rams.
An athletic "freak", even in comparison to other world-class athletes from across the NFL, Valdes-Scantling has accounted for 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in each of Green Bay's past three games. With Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison being forced to cope with injuries over the past month, Valdes-Scantling has garnered 22 combined targets in games against the 49ers, Lions and Rams. The rookie out of South Florida aims to continue his hot streak on Sunday night against New England, opposing a Patriots secondary that entered Week 8 allowed the 10th-fewest receiving yards to opposing wideouts.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Could have reduced role Sunday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Big-play threat in win•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Starting again Monday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: In line for another start•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Makes good use of Week 5 start•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Earns second straight start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...