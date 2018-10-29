Valdes-Scantling caught two of five targets for 45 receiving yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch during Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Rams.

An athletic "freak", even in comparison to other world-class athletes from across the NFL, Valdes-Scantling has accounted for 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in each of Green Bay's past three games. With Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison being forced to cope with injuries over the past month, Valdes-Scantling has garnered 22 combined targets in games against the 49ers, Lions and Rams. The rookie out of South Florida aims to continue his hot streak on Sunday night against New England, opposing a Patriots secondary that entered Week 8 allowed the 10th-fewest receiving yards to opposing wideouts.