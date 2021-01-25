Valdes-Scantling recorded four receptions on six targets for 115 yards and one touchdown in a loss in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Valdes-Scantling opened the scoring for the Packers with a 50-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter. He also connected with Aaron Rodgers for a number of other big gains, including receptions of 29 and 24 yards. The performance marked only the second time that he surpassed 100 yards in either a regular season or postseason contest during the 2020 campaign. Valdes-Scantling will enter the 2021 season in the final year of his rookie contract.