Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Headed to Green Bay
The Packers selected Valdes-Scantling in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 174th overall.
Valdes-Scantling (6-foot-4, 206 pounds) is a physical freak whose height, wingspan and 40 time all check in above the 90th percentile among participating receivers at the combine. He's a work in progress as far as learning the ins and outs of being an effective receiver, but the potential is there for him to develop into a field-stretching weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After Devante Adams and Randall Cobb, the receiver depth chart in Green Bay is relatively fluid.
