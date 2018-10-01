Valdes-Scantling caught one pass for 38 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bills.

After totaling just 20 snaps on offense in his first three games, Valdes-Scantling started Sunday in place of an injured Randall Cobb (hamstring) and was on the field for a healthy 54 plays. He drew just three passes in his direction, but he was able to haul in a long one from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Looking toward Week 5, Valdes-Scantling will have an opportunity to see an elevated snap count again, as the availability of both Cobb and Geronimo Allison (concussion) will be in question until later in the week.

