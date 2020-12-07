Valdes-Scantling did not haul in either of his two targets in Sunday's victory over the Eagles and finished the contest with one carry for negative-4 yards.

Valdes-Scantling would have had a better day had he hauled in a long pass downfield, but he was ultimately held without a reception for the second week in a row. Valdes-Scantling was on the field for 75 percent of the plays the Packers ran Sunday, but that number declined for the third week in a row. Valdes-Scantling will have some big-play potential in Week 14 against a porous Lions secondary, but with his snap count and production both trending in the wrong direction, he's going to be tough to trust in playoff lineups.