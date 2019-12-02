Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Held without catch again
Valdes-Scantling was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Sunday's victory over the Giants.
Valdes-Scantling finished a distant fourth among Packers receivers in snaps and was held without a reception for the third time in four games. Simply put, there is little reason to expect any help from him in fantasy lineups these days.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Sliding down depth chart•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Shut out for second straight week•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Cleared for Week 10•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Gets 'limited' tag Thursday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Practice reps capped Wednesday•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Held without catch in Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...