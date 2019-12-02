Play

Valdes-Scantling was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

Valdes-Scantling finished a distant fourth among Packers receivers in snaps and was held without a reception for the third time in four games. Simply put, there is little reason to expect any help from him in fantasy lineups these days.

