Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Held without catch in Week 9
Valdes-Scantling was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Valdes-Scantling had his best game of the season in the Packers' Week 7 win over the Raiders, but he has been almost invisible since, tallying just one reception for four yards over two games. Despite the nearly non-existent output, Valdes-Scantling still played the second-most snaps among Packers receivers Sunday, and he has started all but one game this season, so there is reason to believe he can get back on track. He and the rest of the Packers' passing game will be challenged again in Week 10, though, facing a Panthers defense that ranks eighth in the league against the pass and allowed wide receivers to find paydirt just one time over its last three games.
