Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) hinted at being a game-time decision, hoping additional treatment will allow him to play in Sunday's matchup with Oakland, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

This supports recent comments from coach Matt LaFleur, who ruled out Davante Adams (toe) but noted that the Packers still have two more days to evaluate Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison (chest/concussion). None of the three was able to practice in any capacity this week, but it sounds like Valdes-Scantling and Allison at least have some shot to play. MVS mentioned that his ankle and knee injuries are equally troublesome, noting that he made it through Monday's loss to the Lions on adrenaline. The Packers will release their final Week 7 injury report Friday afternoon.