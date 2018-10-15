Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: In line for another start
Valdes-Scantling is expected to serve as starting receiver for the Packers in Monday's game against the 49ers with Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) on track for inactive statuses, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The absences of Cobb and Allison won't be confirmed until approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. EDT kickoff, but fantasy owners counting on either player in Week 6 lineups would be advised to look elsewhere at this juncture. Valdes-Scantling probably represents the best of the replacement options among the Green Bay and San Francisco rosters that might be available on the waiver wire, as he came through with seven receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets while Allison and Cobb sat out the Week 5 loss to the Lions. Equanimeous St. Brown will likely join Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams in most three-wideout formations, while rookie J'Mon Moore lingers as the fourth option on the depth chart.
