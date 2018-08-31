Valdes-Scantling caught three passes for 41 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.

Valdes-Scantling totaled just four receptions for 56 yards in three games after topping the century mark in the Packers' exhibition opener, but he still led the Packers in receiving Thursday, and was generally the most impressive of the team's three rookie receivers during training camp. As such, there's a good chance he breaks camp with the Packers, but even if he does, he would play a minor role at best in Week 1.

