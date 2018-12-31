Valdes-Scantling caught three passes for 43 yards in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

Valdes-Scantling led the Packers in receiving in Week 17, albeit with fellow wideouts Davante Adams (knee) and Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) inactive. Valdes-Scantling finished third on the Packers with 581 receiving yards and tied for third with 38 receptions in his rookie season, better numbers than are typically expected from a fifth-round draft pick. He had an up-and-down campaign, but he also showed some upside and brings a nice size/speed combination to the table. Valdes-Scantling will have a shot to play a prominent role with the Packers again in 2019, but it remains to be seen exactly where he will slot in on the depth chart; as other than Adams remaining the team's top wideout and St. Brown and Geronimo Allison likely being part of the mix, the rest of the team's receiving corps heads into the offseason in flux.