Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Limited in practice
Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) was limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Valdes-Scantling has been hit or miss this season, even with Davante Adams (toe) out of commission the past four games. During that span, most of Valdes-Scantling's production came on two long receptions against the Raiders in Week 7, hauling in six of 11 targets for 203 yards and one TD in the process. Adams returned to practice Wednesday, so Packers opponents may soon have to contend with the team's top wide receiver, freeing up the downfield threat that is Valdes-Scantling.
