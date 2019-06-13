Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Lining up with starters
Valdes-Scantling is working as the No. 2 wide receiver at mandatory minicamp, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
The second-year pro has been lining up outside, and it sounds like he's been staying on the field for two-receiver formations. Meanwhile, Geronimo Allison has been handling the slot in three-wide sets, despite taking just 22.4 percent of his snaps inside last season. This is a positive development for Valdes-Scantling, who recently received praise from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur. Of course, the Packers are still early in the process of figuring out how they want to use their wide receivers behind No. 1 target Davante Adams. There's plenty of time for Equanimeous St. Brown, Jake Kumerow, J'Mon Moore or Trevor Davis to challenge MVS and Allison for a top-three role.
