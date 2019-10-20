The Packers are optimistic that at least one of Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) will be active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but the team will evaluate both in pre-game warmups before deciding on the status of either receiver, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though both receivers are listed as questionable, Valdes-Scantling may have the better chance at playing after Allison was only upgraded from doubtful Saturday. If Valdes-Scantling does end up suiting up, his effectiveness could be limited by the injury to some degree, but even a compromised version of himself may be enough to lead the Packers' receiving corps minus top target Davante Adams (toe) in Week 7.