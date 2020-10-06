Valdes-Scantling caught four of eight targets for 45 yards in Monday night's 30-16 win over the Falcons.

Valdes-Scantling spearheaded Green Bay's receiving corps on a night when top options Davante Adams (hamstring) and Allen Lazard (abdomen) were both sidelined. While their absences enabled Valdes-Scantling to garner a season high in targets, it was tight end Robert Tonyan and tailback Jamaal Williams who paced the Packers in yards, as both came close to 100. Although Valdes-Scantling helped move the sticks here and there, his final output wasn't anything out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, his experience Monday should help as he prepares to start alongside Adams once Green Bay returns from its Week 5 bye.