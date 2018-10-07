Valdes-Scantling brought in seven of 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 31-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The rookie had been unable to do anything with extended playing time over the prior two games, but that changed in a contest with a script that greatly benefited the rookie's production. The Packers were down both Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring) on Sunday, and they then fell behind by a 24-0 score relatively early. Those conditions set up perfectly for the passing game, leading to a career day for Valdes-Scantling. With his first productive game under his belt, Valdes-Scantling will look to remain productive against the 49ers in a Week 6 Monday night battle, although his target share would naturally suffer if either or both of his aforementioned injured teammates made it back for that contest.