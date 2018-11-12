Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Makes six catches
Valdes-Scantling caught six of seven targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 21-12 win over the Dolphins.
Valdes-Scantling led the team in receptions while finishing tied with Davante Adams for the most targets. His long gain went for just 11 yards, however, and he finished with an underwhelming average of 7.3 yards per catch. Only three other targets went to wide receivers on the day as Randall Cobb was sidelined, so it's a shame Valdes-Scantling didn't do more with his featured role. There is still plenty to like about a wideout who has the attention of Aaron Rodgers each week, and he'll look to bounce back Thursday against the Seahawks.
