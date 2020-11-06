Valdes-Scantling secured two of four targets for 53 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 34-17 win over the 49ers on Thursday night.

Valdes-Scantling was once again in the highly familiar role of playing clear second fiddle to Davante Adams, but he still managed to reward fantasy managers with a productive showing courtesy of his touchdown grabs of 52 and one yard in the second and third quarter, respectively. The pair of scores were MVS's first visits to the end zone since Week 1, however, and with Allen Lazard (abdomen) projected to return for a Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars in 10 days, the former's fantasy glory may well be short-lived.