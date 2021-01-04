Valdes-Scantling caught two of three targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-16 win over the Bears. He also rushed once for four yards.
Valdes-Scantling broke the game open with a 72-yard touchdown catch on a third down midway through the second quarter. Following halftime, the speedster again got wide open deep downfield, but Valdes-Scantling dropped what would've been a 53-yard touchdown, shifting momentum back for a stretch during the second half. Despite his inconsistency throughout the campaign, Valdes-Scantling has been a dynamic vertical threat, leading the league with nearly 21 yards per reception while scoring six times. He'll now aim to minimize his mistakes as Green Bay embarks on the playoffs.
