Valdes-Scantling caught two passes for 19 yards and had two carries for 29 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The rushing yardage boosted Valdes-Scantling's overall production, but he still finished with fewer than 20 receiving yards for the third straight week. Changes could be coming in the Packers' offense in the wake of the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy, but Valdes-Scantling's recent output, coupled with the return of fellow receiver Randall Cobb, makes him tough to trust in Week 14.