Valdes-Scantling did not catch a pass in Sunday's victory over the Texans but did have one carry for nine yards.

Valdes-Scantling played by far the second-most snaps among Packers wideouts and was targeted four times, but he ultimately only ended up with the lone touch on the ground. Valdes-Scantling should continue seeing the field plenty until Allen Lazard (abdomen) returns, and his next matchup will come against a Vikings team he recorded 96 yards and a score against in Week 1. However, with just 91 yards from scrimmage over his last four games it's tough to trust Valdes-Scantling in fantasy lineups right now.