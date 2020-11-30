Valdes-Scantling was not targeted in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Valdes-Scantling was on the field for a shade under 80 percent of the plays the Packers ran in Week 12, but he was limited solely to blocking and decoy duties and was held without a catch for the second time this season. Valdes-Scantling's production has declined since Allen Lazard returned to action in Week 11, and with the Packers' offense just about at full speed, Valdes-Scantling figures to continue playing a complementary role.

