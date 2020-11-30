Valdes-Scantling was not targeted in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Valdes-Scantling was on the field for a shade under 80 percent of the plays the Packers ran in Week 12, but he was limited solely to blocking and decoy duties and was held without a catch for the second time this season. Valdes-Scantling's production has declined since Allen Lazard returned to action in Week 11, and with the Packers' offense just about at full speed, Valdes-Scantling figures to continue playing a complementary role.
More News
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Suiting up Week 12•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Questionable after missed practice•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Picks up Achilles injury•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Key fumble in defeat•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Twists and turns for 78-yard TD•
-
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Maximizes both catches in win•