Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Notches first career reception
Valdes-Scantling caught one pass for three yards in Sunday's tie with the Vikings.
Valdes-Scantling played just six snaps Sunday, but that was four more than he was on the field for in Week 1, and it was still enough to allow him to notch the first reception of his professional career. He seems pretty locked into the No. 4 spot at his position on the Packers' depth chart as of now, but with three talented and productive receivers ahead of him, his contributions will remain minimal as long as the top trio all remain healthy.
