Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Opportunities could increase with Allison out
Valdes-Scantling should continue to maintain a prominent role within the Green Bay offense with Geronimo Allison expected to miss several weeks following surgery to address a core-muscle injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Allison's recovery from the procedure is estimated at six weeks, making the wideout a candidate for injured reserve. Even if Allison's surgery doesn't prove to be a season-ending one, Valdes-Scantling looks like a good bet to maintain a regular role in three-receiver sets the rest of the way in light of his stellar outings the last few games. While either one or both of Allison or Randall Cobb has been sidelined for four of the past five contests, Valdes-Scantling has emerged as a downfield threat for Aaron Rodgers, hauling in 16 receptions on 31 targets for 355 yards (22.2 per-catch average) and two scores. The rookie's combination of speed and size makes him a challenging matchup for opposing corners, especially when he's reeling in passes from a two-time MVP at quarterback. Valdes-Scantling's production to date and the clear path to heavy snaps he'll have moving forward makes him a worthy roster option in all but the shallowest of season-long leagues.
