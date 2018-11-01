Valdes-Scantling was on the field for 30 of the Packers' 52 offensive snaps (60 percent) in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Rams. That snap count outpaced starting wideouts Geronimo Allison (30) and Randall Cobb (24).

There had been some thought that Valdes-Scantling's usage would decline considerably in Week 8 with Allison and Cobb returning from multi-game absences due to injury, but coach Mike McCarthy essentially opted for a four-man rotation at receiver that also included No. 1 target Davante Adams (40 snaps). While it's possible that Allison and Cobb were deliberately restricted to some degree coming off injury, Valdes-Scantling certainly proved worthy of maintaining a regular role on offense, as he cashed in on his five targets with two receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. At 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds with impressive wheels (4.37 40-yard dash time), Valdes-Scantling gives the offense a size/speed element the other three established wideouts don't offer, so the Packers may be motivated to find ways to keep him on the field in the weeks to come.

More News
Our Latest Stories