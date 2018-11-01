Valdes-Scantling was on the field for 30 of the Packers' 52 offensive snaps (60 percent) in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Rams. That snap count outpaced starting wideouts Geronimo Allison (30) and Randall Cobb (24).

There had been some thought that Valdes-Scantling's usage would decline considerably in Week 8 with Allison and Cobb returning from multi-game absences due to injury, but coach Mike McCarthy essentially opted for a four-man rotation at receiver that also included No. 1 target Davante Adams (40 snaps). While it's possible that Allison and Cobb were deliberately restricted to some degree coming off injury, Valdes-Scantling certainly proved worthy of maintaining a regular role on offense, as he cashed in on his five targets with two receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. At 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds with impressive wheels (4.37 40-yard dash time), Valdes-Scantling gives the offense a size/speed element the other three established wideouts don't offer, so the Packers may be motivated to find ways to keep him on the field in the weeks to come.